Boston Celtics Vs. Washington Wizards Live Stream — Watch Game 3 Of The NBA Playoffs

REX/Shutterstock

Game time! Isaiah Thomas and the Boston Celtics are headed to Washington for game 3 of the second round of the 2017 NBA playoffs against the Wizards. Watch these two battle it out live online, May 4th, at 8pm EST right here!

The Boston Celtics lead this Eastern Conference series, 2-0, against the Washington Wizards as they visit Verizon Center for game 3. Boston has been dominating Washington after a huge game one win, 123-111. The Celtics crushed the Wizards a second time during game 2, 119-129 in a game which saw Isaiah Thomas put up a strong 53 points in his box score to out do the Wizards’ John Wall who dropped a team high 40. Washington needs someone to go off again for 40 plus if they want to have a chance at getting a huge win at home in game 3 which could change the momentum of this series.

This has been an exciting series to watch for fans. The first two games have been high scoring offensive shows and that does not seem to be slowing down at all. However the Wizards will need to get more production from their bench if they expect to not get swept in this series. Game 2 only saw two bench players contribute a total of 22 points for the Wizards. They gotta have a better team effort if they are gonna get out of this one alive.

Boston needed six games to get past the Chicago Bulls in the first round of the playoffs while the Wizards also played six in their opening series against the Atlanta Hawks. The winner of this series will face either the Toronto Raptors or the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference finals.

