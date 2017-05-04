House Passes Obamacare Repeal Bill: 5 Ways You Can Fight Trumpcare

REX/Shutterstock

After the House Republicans successfully passed through the bill that creates Trumpcare, voters are understandably upset. This isn’t the end of Obamacare, but it’s a major step forward to its demise. Here’s five things you can do to fight Trumpcare and protect yourself.

1. Call your representatives

Protest, and then protest some more. If you’re upset by the AHCA bill passing in the House of Representatives on May 4, then let your local politicians know it. Protesting has been proven extremely effective in the new administration. Think about the incredible outrage after Trump attempted to instate the so-called Muslim ban. Federal circuit courts heard, and successfully shot the order down. Anything, anything that concerns you needs to be brought up to your representatives. Overflow their voice mail. Crowd their mailboxes with passionate letters. If they don’t know that their constituents hate something, they won’t take it into consideration.

2. Donate to a worthy cause

There are tons of charities and organizations to donate to that help people in need get the healthcare they deserve. A worthy entity, especially at the moment, is Planned Parenthood. The public health organization provides affordable healthcare to women, including breast cancer exams, yearly physicals, gynecological services, and abortions. Under Trumpcare, Planned Parenthood will get defunded for one year, and they need the money more than ever.

3. Volunteer

If you can’t donate any money, donate your time. Plenty of health organizations are in need to help right now, and the need will grow even more if Trumpcare gets turned into law. Hospitals take on volunteers for projects and programs like acting as liaisons to patient visitors, or helping kids in a pediatric recreation center. If there’s a health clinic somewhere near you, they more than likely need the help, too, whether its with paperwork or just helping patients feel safe. Get out there!

4. Make sure the current House representatives don’t get reelected

Guess what? Every single seat in the House of Representatives is up for reelection in 2018. And every single Republican in the House voted through Trumpcare, and all of the horrible restrictions and repeals that come with it. They don’t care whether you live or die, so you shouldn’t care if they keep their cushy jobs. Get to the polls and vote in 2018. Research the candidate you want to win, back them, and VOTE.

5. Educate yourself

It’s important to know the ins and outs of health insurance before the effects of Trumpcare ever taken place. Find out if you have a pre-existing condition so you’re not blindsided when insurance potentially refuses you. There will be a lot more conditions under that umbrella now — previously having a baby or being raped are now included. Learn exactly what kind of health insurance (there’s a lot) you need before finding a plan becomes complicated.

