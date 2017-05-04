Tiny Buys $150K Mercedes With T.I.’s First ‘Support Check’ — Throwing Money In His Face?

Courtesy of Instagram

Maybe money can buy happiness! Newly single Tiny reportedly spent T.I’s first ‘support check’ on a brand new $150,000 sports car, which she flaunted out on the streets and right under her estranged husband’s nose. See the singer’s lavish Mercedes, here!

Some women turn to ice cream and boxed wine to get over a breakup. Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris, 41, is not some women. Instead of moping around the house in pajamas, the Xscape singer CELEBRATED her single status by driving around town on the night of May 3 in a brand new sports car. But there’s a catch. She didn’t spent a single dollar on the $150,000 Mercedes GT. It was actually T.I‘s, 36, first “support check” that paid for the stunning white ride with black rims, according to MTONews. SEE HER MERCEDES HERE.

The grin on Tiny’s face was absolutely priceless the night she cashed in her estranged husband’s check. Ironically, she’s not the only one dropping mad figures on cars. Just a couple of days ago on May 1, Bernice Burgos, the alleged other woman, flaunted a $80,000 all-black Range Rover on Instagram. “New whip,” she captioned the picture, which is now driving fans crazy with one monumental question — did T.I pay for it? The two have reportedly been getting closer since Tiny served him with divorce papers five months after the initial separation.

Now that Tiny is finally reaping the benefits of her heartbreaking divorce, she’s starting to look forward to other future endeavors (excluding sports cars). Like her own television series, for example. “Tiny is not done with reality TV,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She wants her own show — without T.I. Right now her focus is primarily on the Xscape reunion, and she thinks a spinoff about their comeback is the next step. They’re working on a new album and tour, and Tiny wants to film all of it!” We can’t wait to see what’s next for her!

