Taylor Swift Returns To Instagram After 2-Month Hiatus: Is She Making Her Comeback?

Welcome back, Taylor Swift! The singer, who hasn’t been seen in public or been on social media for 2 months, returned to Instagram on May 4. Is she finally making her way back into the spotlight?!

Taylor Swift, 27, took to Instagram to support Haim’s new single “Want You Back.” Tay is BFFs with the three sisters: Este Haim, 31, Danielle Haim, 28, and Alana Haim, 25. The “Blank Space” singer posted a screenshot of the song playing on her iPhone at exactly 13 seconds, which is tradition since 13 is her favorite number!

On. Repeat. Til. The. End. Of. Time‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️❗️ @haimtheband A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on May 3, 2017 at 8:25pm PDT

The last time Taylor posted on Instagram before her post about Haim was in March 2017 when she gushed over Lorde’s song “Green Light.” She’s been radio silent on Twitter since Jan. 2017! Many celebs take social media breaks, but we’re really missing T-Swift.

Taylor hasn’t been seen publicly since her pre-Super Bowl concert on Feb. 4 in Houston. She performed her biggest hits like “Blank Space” and “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.” Taylor shocked fans when she revealed during the performance that it would be “the only show I’ll play in 2017.”

She’s kept her promise so far, but her absence from the spotlight has fans wondering what she’s up to. Could she working on a new album? Ed Sheeran, 26, said in a interview with BBC that Taylor isn’t “going to be releasing until probably the end of this year.” It’s been two long years since Taylor released 1989, and Swifties are ready to get their hands on new music. We miss you, Taylor! Come back!

HollywoodLifers, when do you think Taylor will come out of hiding? Let us know!