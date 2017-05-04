Jade Roper & Tanner Tolbert Announce Sex Of Their Baby In Sweet New Video

Courtesy of Instagram

Jade Roper & Tanner Tolbert could not be more excited about welcoming their 1st child later this year! And now, after much anticipation, they finally know if they’re having a daughter or a son! So were your predictions right? Find out here if they’re expecting a boy or a girl.

SO exciting! Jade Roper, 30, and her husband Tanner Tolbert, 30, could barely contain their excitement! In a video posted on People, Jade and Tanner headed to the doctor together tofind out the gender.

“I’m hoping for a boy,” Tanner, 30, said earlier in the video. “Not that I don’t want a girl, I actually want one of each. It’s just, I’m going to make her keep trying until we have a boy, so I’d like to get it out of the way sooner.” Jade also added, “he thinks I’m going to have four children if the first three are girls, but I think he’s wrong on that!”

We could not be more thrilled for the Bachelor in Paradise alums. So are you ready for it? Jade is pregnant with a baby girl.

Although the former reality TV stars revealed their big baby news today, the two found out what they were having days ago on Apr. 27. After the ultrasound, they immediately took to Instagram to tease fans, revealing that while they knew their baby’s sex, they were going to make their followers sweat it out for a bit longer. “Do our smiles say it’s a boy or a girl!? We saw the sex of the baby at our ultrasound today!! We are now even MORE excited to plan out the next few months until baby T’s arrival,” Jade shared with fans.

“We look a little overwhelmed here, but I love the raw emotion on our faces. And yes, I was crying, mostly because every part of our baby is healthy and perfect so far.” Aw! Clearly Jade and Tanner are beyond ready for parenthood. “There are no words to describe how beautiful it was to see our little miracle,” the expectant mom added in her post. We cannot wait for more baby updates from these two!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are Jade and Tanner having what you expected?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.