Summer Movies Dominated By Strong Women — Your Guide To The Season’s Must-See Flicks

Summer movies can either be really fun and great… or really lame. Luckily, we’re sharing all of our must-sees of the season. And there’s one thing they all have in common: the women are in charge.

No matter what your cup of tea — or beer or water — may be, this Summer has quite a lineup of movies that will get you out of the sun and into an air conditioned room for a few hours. We’ve gone through the weeds and pulled out the ones that are worth it, and the women you’ll be raving about.

Baywatch: May 25

With Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson obviously there’s a male presence, but it’s the power squad that is Alexandra Daddario, Priyanka Chopra, and Kelly Robach that give you the real reason for seeing this remake.

‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’: May 26

The return of Kiera Knightly. That’s all.

Wonder Woman: June 2

Gal Gadot proves that there’s no superhero like a strong woman (and Chris Pine as her side kick doesn’t hurt).

The Mummy: June 9

Tom Cruise may be starring in it, but the lead of this film is Sofia Boutella, as an Egyptian princess.

Rough Night: June 16

Zoe Kravitz, Jillian Bell, Scarlett Johansson, Ilana Glazer, Kate McKinnon and Demi Moore on a bachelorette party where they accidentally kill a stripper? Yes please.

Spider-Man: Homecoming: July 7

While can’t wait for Tom Holland, there’s also Zendaya‘s mystery character that the world is still dying to see.

The House: June 30

Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler teaming up together to run a casino? What could go wrong?

Valerian & the City of a Thousand Planets: July 21

Join Cara Delevigne and Rihanna in a sci-fi action movie based on a comic series that will be entertaining at the very least, and will prove just how incredible these two ladies are.

Girl’s Trip: July 21

Who wouldn’t want to go to New Orleans with Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah? I’ll wait.

Atomic Blonde: July 28

Charlize Theron is the girl you always want on your side — she plays an undercover MI6 agent searching for spies in Berlin in this one, and she’s definitely what everyone will be talking about.

