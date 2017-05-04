Ayesha Curry Reveals The Secret To Steph’s Insane 3-Pointers & You’ll Never Believe It

Courtesy of Instagram

Steph Curry’s shot is so on point that even Drake penned lyrics about it in his hit, ‘0-100’. Now, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned the secret to his insane jumpers thanks to his stunning wife, Ayesha Curry! And, she’s got a lot to do with them! This is the LAST thing you’d expect…

Fans, aspiring basketball players, and just about everyone wants to know the secret to Steph Curry‘s shot. The 29-year-old MVP can drain 3’s like it’s nobody’s business. Although, practice, skill, and experience have helped his shot, there’s one thing that his wife Ayesha, 28, thinks really seals the deal — Pasta!

Seriously though. And, it’s not just any pasta, it’s her homemade “game day pasta! “I’ve made it for the past eight years. It’s the same thing he eats before every game,” she told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY! “I think it’s worked and given him plenty of energy on the court.” When we asked if that’s why he sinks incredible downtown 3’s, she replied “Oh yes!”

While the recipe to Ayesha’s game day sauce can be found in her cookbook, The Seasoned Life, she did give us a few ingredients on the spot. “I sneak in healthy things like spinach and other veggies,” she said. “And, I swap out proteins like ground turkey or ground chicken; sometimes ground beef. He loves it!”

When we caught up with Ayesha, she was in NYC at The Live Unprocessed premiere screening on April 25. Since she was on the East Coast and Steph was busy with the NBA Playoffs in Portland, Ayesha made sure he was well taken care of. “When I’m out of town, I actually make a huge Glad container filled with the game day pasta sauce so all he has to do is boil the pasta,” the chef and author admitted! How cute?

When she’s not whipping up delicious dishes, or sitting court side, cheering on Steph, Ayesha’s giving back. “I’ve been an ambassador and an advocate for No Kid Hungry for years now,” she told us at the premiere. “Even if it’s through a free school meal program, we should be giving the kids delicious, healthy, safe food.” And, that’s what Arla Foods and No Kid Hungry are doing. “Arla cheese is so delicious and it only has four ingredients. Their motto, ‘living life unprocessed,’ goes beyond the ingredients,” Ayesha said, explaining, “I feel like it related to my life because I try to live my own life unprocessed and unfiltered.”

In addition to be her booming business and active lifestyle, Ayesha just launched a meal-kit service called, Homemade. “The reason I did that was because there wasn’t a company out there that fit the needs of my family,” Ayesha explained. “I wanted people with larger families to be able to have the ease of life as well. I also wanted to keep family meals alive and for people to gather at the dinner table, converse with each other, and build those memories.” Awe!

You can catch Steph in action during the NBA Playoffs tonight, when Golden State hosts the Utah Jazz at home at 10:30 PM ET. And, don’t miss the second season of Ayesha’s Home Kitchen on the Food Network every Sunday at 12:30 PM ET!

