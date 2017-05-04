May The 4th Be With You: Mark Hamill & More Celebs Celebrate ‘Star Wars’ Day

Rex/Shutterstock

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away…fans came together to celebrate ‘Star Wars Day!’ May the 4th is when every Jedi, Storm Trooper and Wookie unites in love of the movies. Some major celebrities kicked off the party, with stars like Lin-Manuel Miranda and Mark Hamill getting in on the fun!

If there’s one day that Star Wars fans eagerly anticipate every year (beside the release date for the next Star Wars movie) it’s May 4, due to the clever pun “May The Fourth Be With You.” The similarity to one of the movie franchise’s iconic lines – “May the Force be with you” – has led fans to claim this day as their own.

The party started early when Warwick Davis, 47, one of the stars of Return of the Jedi shared an epic #ThrowBackThursday shot of him as a child with his old Star Wars toys. He then followed it up with a picture of him on set of Jedi. Talk about a dream come true.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote a song for The Force Awakens, is proud to be a Star Wars fan. He celebrated May The Fourth by sharing his fanboy pictures with some of the films stars, including Harrison Ford, 74, and James Earl Jones, 86. Mark Hamill, 65, — yes, Luke Skywalker himself – tweeted a fun fact about May The Fourth, marking how the day is connected to Al Capone, Margaret Thatcher and Will Arnett, 47.

FUN FACT-#MayThe4thBeWithYouDay is also the day: MAGGIE THATCHER became 1st female UK/PM- AL CAPONE went to jail & WILL ARNETT was born! pic.twitter.com/lFqAneyKNf — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 3, 2017

Happy #StarWarsDay! May the 4th be with you! Today, I have the privilege of actually being in that galaxy far, far away at Pinewood Studios. pic.twitter.com/OIm8qTnUKi — Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) May 4, 2017

A historic #StarWars photo from '82… me on the set of #ReturnOfTheJedi amongst the Redwoods of Northern California. #MayTheFourthBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/7bNz3ZcUSy — Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) May 4, 2017

Mark was right in connecting Star Wars to the former British Prime Minister. The first major use of “May The Fourth Be With You” happened in 1979, according to Heavy.com. The London Evening News ran a headline that read “May the Fourth Be with You, Maggie,” and since then, the day has belonged to Star Wars fans.

The first Star Wars Day / May The Fourth celebration happened just recently, as the first organized event happened in Toronto, Ontario, Canada in 2011. However, Disney (who bought the film series from George Lucas, 72, in 2012) made Star Wars Day an official thing in 2013.

Sadly, this is the first Star Wars Day since the tragic passing of Carrie Fisher. The actress who brought Princess Leia to life on the big screen passed away on Dec. 27, 2016, and every Star Wars fan felt her absence on May the Fourth. Tributes to the late actress were shared throughout the Internet, with many saying that Star Wars Day will never be the same without her.

Happy May The Fourth, HollywoodLifers! How are you celebrating Star Wars Day today?

