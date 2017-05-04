Sophie Brussaux’s Hottest Pics: Sexy Snaps Of Woman Accusing Drake Of Getting Her Pregnant

Courtesy of Instagram

As you may know, Sophie Brussaux is the latest woman who has come forward to claim that Drake is the father of her child. While that controversy plays out, we’ve rounded up the former porn stars’ sexiest photos! See them here!

Sophie Brussaux, AKA Rosee Divine [her former pornography persona], has garnered a lot of attention since she accused Drake, 30, [May 3] of getting her pregnant. Before she was involved with the rapper, the buzz around Sophie was her sultry social media snaps. So, check out her hottest pics in our gallery, above!

The brunette beauty had quite the career in the porn industry; that is, before she gave it up. Although she is a “retired vixen,” according to Rosee’s Instagram account, she made her mark on Pornhub. Some of her videos, which mostly feature her assets, have racked up hundreds of thousands of views.

Although Sophie’s switched her career to artistry, she clearly still knows that she’s still got it; in a different type of way. Her Twitter page features her artwork, which includes explicit paintings of naked bodies. She’s actually pretty talented.

But, Sophie’s name really made headlines when she accused Drake of getting her pregnant. The two were actually spotted out together in Jan. 2017, in Amsterdam. The rapper wined and dined Sophie, and they looked hot and heavy while out together.

Sophie insisted that she’s 3 1/2 months pregnant, and that she and Drake conceived the baby [girl] on either Jan. 20 or 21, during that same trip to Amsterdam. She even claimed that she has text messages between the two, where they discussed the child.

While Sophie is standing by her claims, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that she’s got a “shady past.” Here’s what we learned: “It’s another woman in a long line of woman claiming that Drake allegedly got them pregnant,” the insider said. “This woman has a shady past and a questionable background. We understand she may have been banned from the US.” Yikes.

