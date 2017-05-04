Selena Gomez Crowned Best Dressed At 2017 Met Gala: Beats Out Bella Hadid & More

REX/Shutterstock

The people have spoken! Selena Gomez is officially crowned as best dressed at the 2017 Met Gala, beating out supermodels Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner & so many more! What do you guys think of Selena being crowned best dressed, do you agree with the results?

The 2017 Met Gala on May 1st, was such a hit and all of our favorite celebrities hit the red carpet for fashion’s biggest night of the year. There were so many drop-dead-gorgeous looks to choose from, but when we asked readers who they thought was best dressed at the Met Ball, it was a no-brainer — Selena Gomez, 24, of course. What do you guys think of these results — do you agree?

On May 1st, the night of the Met Ball, we asked our readers to VOTE on who they thought was best dressed of the night. The poll featured 25 of our favorite celebrities including, Katy Perry, Rihanna, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Bella and Gigi Hadid, Gisele, Blake Lively, and so many more beautifully dressed stars. There was no denying the fact that Sels was best dressed, as the results showed that Selena won by a landslide with 35% out of the 25 other ladies. Coming in second place was Kim Kardashian, with 16% and third place went to the hostess of the evening, Katy Perry, with 9%.

We’re not surprised by the results, considering Sels looked flawless in a custom Coach gown and handbag by Creative Director, Stuart Vevers. The “blush nude gown was made of silk chiffon and featured lingerie-style vintage paneling with hand-sewn prairie floral embroidery. Her handbag was inspired by an archive favorite in a champagne-hued leather with metallic snakeskin, charm details, and a custom monogram with “love yourself first,” a nod to the tattoo inked in Arabic script on the right side of Gomez’s back.” We are obsessed with this dress and Selena — she deserved this honor!

What did you guys think of Selena’s look — do you think she deserved to win best dressed of the 2017 Met Gala? VOTE.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.