Scott Disick Furious About Kourtney Kardashian’s Romance With Younes Bendjima

Courtesy of Instagram

Uh oh! Scott Disick is NOT happy about Kourtney Kardashian allegedly dating former boxer Younes Bendjima, 23, a new report claims. Apparently, he ‘can’t stand seeing her with someone else’ — especially Younes. To find out why, keep reading!

Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly “casually dating” former boxer Younes Bendjima, and HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned she’s extremely attracted to the 23-year-old model. Unfortunately, Scott Disick isn’t happy about it. But then again, why would he be?

“Scott doesn’t like Kourtney dating Younes at all,” a source told E! News. “He doesn’t want to see photos of them or know about it. Kourtney has tried to give Scott a heads up that he might be seeing photos, but Scott can’t stand seeing her with someone else, especially Younes.”

“Whether they are together or not, Scott gets really jealous when he sees or hears about Kourtney with anyone,” another source explained. “He’ll always love her, regardless of their status.”

However, we’re not exactly sure why Scott is criticizing who Kourtney’s dating because the same report claims he’s also dating. “He’s hanging out with a few girls, but it’s very casual,” a source told E! News. “He’s going out less and having people over at his house. French Montana just moved next door to Scott, and they are pretty close and hanging out.”

As we previously told you, Kourtney and Scott were together for nine years before they ended their relationship in July 2015. They also co-parent their three children, Mason, Penelope and Reign.

