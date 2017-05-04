Rihanna Dating Miles Chamley-Watson? They Looked Like A ‘Couple’ After Met Ball

REX/Shutterstock

Does Rihanna have a new man in her life?! The singer is being romantically linked to Olympian Miles Chamley-Watson after they reportedly got cozy during and after the Met Gala. What do you guys think!?

Is Rihanna dating Miles Chamley-Watson?! That’s the buzz around Hollywood after the Met Gala on May 1. The singer and Olympic fencer were seated at the same table for the event, but it was at the after-party where things really started heating up, according to a new report.

“It was like they were a new couple,” a source told Page Six, regarding Rihanna and Miles’ rumored flirtation at her after-party. “She was canoodling and getting chummy. They sat together at the ball and partied at 1OAK until the place closed at 7 a.m.”

After the Gala, Miles took to Instagram to share photos of himself seated next to Rih at the table, which he captioned, “I guess you can say I had the best seat and the most [fire emoji] table,” he captioned the album. Yeah, that’s pretty safe to say!

Miles was ranked No. 2 when he competed in the 2012 Olympics, but he lost in the second round to an opponent from Egypt. When he came back in 2016, he won the bronze medal for the team event. Now, he is also the face of a big campaign for Nike along FKA Twigs.

As for his love life, Miles said during the Games last summer that having a girlfriend was the last thing on his mind. “My girlfriend right now is the Olympics,” he admitted. “I really don’t have that much time to really date because I don’t want to half-ass it. This is kind of my job. It’s kind of the most important thing for me right now, but if someone comes along the way and understands, then we’ll try and figure it out, I guess.” Could Rihanna be the one?!

