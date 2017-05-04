Remy Ma & Papoose: Why She’s Not Freaking Out Over Rumors He Got Woman Pregnant

Courtesy of Instagram

A woman claims she slept with Papoose while Remy Ma was in jail AND that he’s the father of her three-year-old daughter — but HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that Remy isn’t worried for a second about her man’s loyalty.

Remy Ma, 36, is totally unbothered by a mystery woman’s shocking allegations that she has a love child with Papoose, 39, three years ago. “Remy trusts Papoose. She never questions his loyalty to her,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Especially not after the way he held her down when she was locked up. He came and saw her almost every single day. He’d be there from the minute visiting hours started until they kicked him out, and then they’d be on the phone after that. He doesn’t believe for a second he was out there with some sidechick.”

Rumors of Papoose’s alleged affair started earlier this week, when a celeb Vlogger, @unwinewithtashak, revealed a woman contacted her with the story and claimed to have the receipts. Tasha posted photos sent to her by the tipster, which include one of the alleged ‘other woman’ with Papoose, and another with the three-year-old little girl who she claims is his daughter.

Tasha says she will have a full video interview with this woman sometime this week, but in a preview clip, she points out that there are definitely holes in the story. “It’s going to make you out to be a liar if you don’t tell the whole story,” Tasha explains to the woman. Looks like we’ll have to wait and see if she does!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Remy should be worried about her husband?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.