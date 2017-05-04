Remy Ma Making Papoose Take A Paternity Test To Prove Alleged Love Child Isn’t His?

REX/Shutterstock

Saying is one thing, but proving is another! Papoose’s alleged side chick claims he cheated on Remy Ma and fathered her love child. Will the ‘L&HH’ star make her husband take a paternity test to find out the truth? We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE scoop!

Remy Ma, 36, and Papoose, 39, have always appeared to be a picture-perfect couple, but recent allegations made against him have put strain on their relationship. The Love & Hip Hop star’s alleged baby mama opened up in a radio interview on May 4 about her supposed affair with the rapper that resulted in a 3-year-old love child. After the shocking claims, “Remy feels like she’s reliving a nightmare,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Two years ago she went through this exact same struggle. There was a woman saying she had a baby by Pap.”

“The last time, it turned out to be nothing but lies,” our insider added. “Remy let it get to her and she regrets that. This time she’s keeping the faith in her husband. There is only one thing that will shake her faith in him and that is a DNA test. Real hard proof is what it will take to make her even question Papoose. Otherwise it’s just chatter.” The pair married in Dec. 2016 and have been working towards building a family of their own, so fans are hoping the woman’s claims are false.

“I just want to clear my name and clear it up,” the rapper’s alleged mistress said during her candid interview with Vlogger @unwinewithtashak, while fighting back tears. “I’m so sick of people coming at me about my baby. I’m just tired. I let [Papoose] go.” The unidentified woman doesn’t give any details about their alleged hookup, so it’s hard to confirm if her jaw-dropping story is factual.

A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that if the allegations are true, “there will be hell to pay. Remy doesn’t put up with any crap, she will cut Papoose off and won’t look back. It will crush her though, especially because they’ve been trying to have a baby and they haven’t been able to. If he got some side chick pregnant, it will break Remy’s heart.” The lovebirds have always been one of the strongest couples on L&HH, so we’re counting on them to stay drama-free!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Papoose actually cheated and had a love child? Tell us!

