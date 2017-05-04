Orlando Bloom The Next James Bond? He’d Love To Take Daniel Craig’s Spot In Next 007 Movie

REX/Shutterstock

Wouldn’t that be something?! Orlando Bloom said he’d be totally down to take over for Daniel Craig as James Bond in the next 007 film if the opportunity came up. Get the details right here!

Orlando Bloom, 40, apparently likes it shaken…not stirred. In an interview with BBC on May 3, he mentioned that he would absolutely take on the role as the next James Bond since he’s a big 007 buff. “I grew up loving those films. Who didn’t?” he said.

If Daniel Craig, 49, were to continue his legacy in the next Bond movie, Orlando would still love to see how that would spiral. But either way, there’s no denying that the affect of these films will live on forever. “It’s a franchise that is part of the fabric of our society, isn’t it?” Orlando said. “And it’s something that people kind of relate and laugh and enjoy.” Yep, pretty much!

If Orlando is lucky enough to get an offer for this role, he envisions that he would play it “very English” with a “twinkle” is his eye and a “muscular dynamic.” So far, we’re not complaining there…he also pointed out that the possibilities for the next Bond are endless and maybe a woman could take over.

“They could do a woman. The world we live in today…who knows where they’ll go with it,” Orlando said. “But I do love that world.” Some contenders who have been rumored to take over the action franchise include Tom Hardy, 39, Nicholas Hoult, 27, David Oyelowo, 41, and Gillian Anderson, 48.

HollywoodLifers, could you see Orlando playing James Bond? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.