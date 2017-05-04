Nikki Reed Pregnant With Ian Somerhalder — See Sweet First Photo Of Baby Bump

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder are officially going to be parents for the first time! The couple, who just celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary last week, took to Instagram to share a super sweet photo of him kissing her bump!



Both Nikki Reed, 28, and Ian Somerhalder, 38, are absolutely beaming. Nikki took to Instagram to share a gorgeous new photo of Ian kissing her huge bump. She’s clearly already pretty far away, but we have to say she’s absolutely glowing.

“Hi Little One. I know you, but only because I feel you. How is it possible to love someone so much already?” she wrote. “All I know for sure is it’s the strongest feeling I’ve ever felt. We’ve been sharing this body for quite some time, and we’ve already experienced so much together. We can’t wait to meet you… Love, Your parents.”

Ian shared the same photo, writing a similar message. “To our friends, family, and rest of the world. In my 38 years on this earth I’ve never experienced anything more powerful and beautiful than this,” he wrote.

“I can’t think of anything more exciting than this next chapter and we wanted you to hear this from us first. This has been the most special time of our lives and we wanted to keep it between the three of us for as long as possible so we could enjoy this time with each other and our little one who is growing so fast…because that’s what they do, they grow so fast. Thank you for your kind energy.”

Congrats to the stunning couple! HollywoodLifers, are you excited? Do you think they already know the sex of the baby? (She is wearing a blue dress, after all.)

