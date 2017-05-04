Nicki Minaj ‘Laughing Hard’ At Remy Ma After Papoose’s Alleged Love Child Scandal

REX/Shutterstock

What goes around, comes around? After Papoose’s alleged side chick came forward claiming he was the father of her love child, Nicki Minaj couldn’t help but feel a sense of vindication. The rapper is ‘laughing hard’ at her nemesis and thinks it’s karma!

Remy Ma‘s, 36, relationship with Papoose, 39, is being put to the test after a mystery woman claimed he cheated on the rapper and fathered a love child three years ago. Now that the tables have turned, her nemesis Nicki Minaj, 34, thinks she’s getting a dose of her own medicine! “She’s sitting back with a box of popcorn and shaking her head while laughing at Remy’s situation with her husband,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Talk about karma. Remy had the nerve to sit up there and blast Nicki’s relationship and applaud Meek [Mill] for taking shots at her. All the while, her husband is out there apparently getting another chick pregnant.”

“Nicki’s laughing so hard because the sh** is funny and to be honest she hopes it’s true,” our source added. “She wants Remy to feel that humiliation and betrayal. You can’t even believe how vindicated Nicki feels. At this point, she ain’t even got write another Remy diss track. Papoose has done Nicki’s work!” Rumors of Papoose’s alleged affair started earlier this week, when a celeb Vlogger, @unwinewithtashak, revealed a woman contacted her with the story and claimed to have proof of their hookups. One of the pictures posted shows the rapper with his alleged side chick, and the other reveals the three-year-old little girl who she claims is Papoose’s daughter.

Remy and Papoose have appeared to be a ride-or-die couple. After six years in prison on assault charges, Remy Ma exchanged vows with her beau in a winter wonderland wedding. The two married on Dec. 17, 2016 in front of 200 friends and family members. Even though Remy and Papoose have faced trials and tribulations, he’s always claimed he would never cheat on her.

Meanwhile, the drama between Nicki and Remy reached a boiling point this year, especially after Remy’s diss track “ShETHER.” Even though she now has bigger fish to fry, Remy fully trusts her husband. “She never questions his loyalty to her,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Especially not after the way he held her down when she was locked up.”

