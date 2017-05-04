Niall Horan Drops Sexy New Song ‘Slow Hands’ — Listen Here

Can Niall Horan get a slow clap for ‘Slow Hands?’ Yes, he’s released his second single on May 4, and it’s everything we wanted. LISTEN here and tell us — do you like the new song more than ‘This Town?’

Niall Horan, 23, has given fans the followup to “This Town,” and we’re already obsessed with “Slow Hands.” The day before his release, Niall discussed the track with Mikey Piff on Sirius XM Hits 1, saying he really wanted to get a bit funkier with his new music — and was inspired by The Eagles‘ Don Henley.

“When he went solo in the early Eighties, he just kinda had this funky kind of feel to it – heavy bass, heavy guitar – so I just thought, ‘Let’s give this a crack,'” he said. “I wanted it to be a little bit cheeky with the lyric. And we wrote this concept… The first line is ‘As long as we should take this back to my place’ – and usually that’s what the guy would say, but we flipped it that the girl would say that, and that’s what she said right to my face.”

He then said that yes, it is a “sexy” sing.

“‘Cause with the song, like before we even wrote lyrics, we had all this big track and it sounded kind of sexy,” he told the host. “So we thought this concept would match the vibe of the song, and I think we might have been right.”

Niall recently posted a behind-the-scened snap of him filming something — a music video, perhaps? — and shared the single art, which has him looking as dreamy as ever in a plain white t-shirt, standing against a natural watercolor background. The track is going to be on his highly-anticipated solo album, and hopefully we’ll have more details about the LP soon. Niall has said the record has a “folk-with-pop feel to it,” and we can’t wait!

Filming a little something for ya ! A post shared by Niall Horan (@niallhoran) on Apr 26, 2017 at 1:55pm PDT

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Niall’s song “Slow Hands?” Tell us if you love it!