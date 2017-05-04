Niall Horan Reveals Exciting Details On Debut Album During #AskNiall Fan Q&A

REX/Shutterstock

After Niall Horan released his new song ‘Slow Hands’ on May 4, we’re finally starting to get a feel for what the album will be like. To help us imagine it better, the former 1D member did an #AskNiall Q&A with fans, and he shared tons of new details!

We can’t wait for Niall Horan’s new album! The 23-year-old singer dropped his new song “Slow Hands” on May 4, and to celebrate the funky new jam he did a Q&A with fans on Twitter using the hashtag #AskNiall. He certainly wasn’t holding back! He gave tons of new info about the upcoming album, and here are five of the best tidbits:

1. He has really taken his time with this album. Niall explained that he spent a long while writing and was able to record when HE felt like it, so it’s been a long, comfortable process.

2. Some of the lyrics are based on personal experience, and some aren’t. Niall says that he wanted the album to be relatable, so while some of the songs are based on things that actually happened to him, others are based on stories he made up in his head!

3. Niall plays guitar in all of his songs. He says he has a guitarist, but he plays guitar himself on all of the songs. In some he uses an acoustic guitar, but others will feature electric.

4. The new album is a “good mixture of every type of music that he likes,” so expect it to be eclectic and interesting!

5. One song made him super emotional. He keeps mum about which one, but he said it was so powerful that everyone in the studio had to take a break afterwards, and stayed quiet for ten minutes!

HollywoodLifers, what did you find most interesting from Niall’s Q&A? Let us know!

