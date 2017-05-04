Trumpcare: Pregnancy Will Cost 425 Percent More Under Health Plan — Warning To Moms

REX/Shutterstock

Moms & moms-to-be beware — if Donald Trump’s healthcare bill passes, pregnant women will face INSANE health insurance premium hikes! With such a large cost increase, women’s rights are once again at risk under Trump, as they’ll have to fork over an additional $17,060 for coverage. Is anyone else outraged?

Under President Donald Trump‘s, 70, new healthcare plan, pregnancy is categorized as a preexisting condition, meaning a completed pregnancy — with no or minor complications — would result in a premium hike of $17,060 for the insurance holder. Crazy right? That’s a whopping 425 percent increase compared to what it was under Obamacare! We wish we were kidding.

“The pregnancy increase is hysterical…pro-lifers against maternity coverage. Gee. The hypocrisy is mind boggling”. #Trumpcare #voteNO — Brasilmagic (@Brasilmagic) May 4, 2017

As a mom I am stunned that Republicans plan to vote to make pregnancy a pre-existing condition that could render you uninsurable #Trumpcare — Adrianne Johnson (@adri_djohnson) May 4, 2017

Trump: Did I say Mexico would pay for the wall? I meant pregnant women. (Under Trumpcare 3.0 cost of pregnancy goes up: $17,000) — Mikel Jollett (@Mikel_Jollett) April 21, 2017

House Speaker Paul Ryan said the latest changes to the new health bill will “lower premiums while keeping protections for the most vulnerable in place.” How? With a modest pool of money to help people afford health insurance. However, estimates of how much healthcare premiums could rise under the new legislation, which was revamped to attract most hard-line conservatives and some Republican centrists, actually show people could end up paying much MORE under what some are calling “Trumpcare.”

For example, someone who’s 40 years old and has a severe form of cancer could be liable for a $71,880 health insurance surcharge. But that’s not even as bad as it gets; those with metastatic cancer could see a rise of $140,510, according to calculations by liberal think tank Center for American Progress.

The organization also said that while proposals that allow individual states to protect high-risk patients through funding pools or risk-sharing programs do exist, they’re likely to fail. Not only do they have a history of being unsuccessful, but they are also “woefully underfunded.” Yikes!

“The return of discrimination based on medical history could increase insurance costs by tens of thousands of dollars… rendering it unaffordable for millions of Americans with pre-existing conditions,” it said. SO scary. House leaders are planning to vote on the legislation on May 4, with house majority leader Kevin McCarthy predicting, “We will pass this bill.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you in favor of Trump’s new plan? Or do you hope Obamacare stays put?

