New Found Glory Talks Brotherhood, Their New Album, & Their Dream Collab

HollywoodLife.com

Pop punk fans have been anticipating New Found Glory’s new album all winter. The band always releases catchy tunes that can get anyone dancing, and that holds true in ‘Makes Me Sick’ which dropped April 28. They told HollywoodLife.com all about the new music at the album release party in Los Angeles on April 29.

The band kicked off their 9th album in true New Found Glory fashion with a super fun release party and mini concert at Urban Outfitter’s Space 15 Twenty in Hollywood, CA on April 29. HollywoodLife.com caught up with guitarist Chad Gilbert EXCLUSIVELY to get all the details on the new album, the band, and potential future collabs!

NFG kicked off their 20 Years of Pop Punk Tour on March 22nd performing some of their previous albums front to back in various cities. We asked Chad what his favorite album is so far. “I think the new one [Makes Me Sick]. At this moment in time it’s our best record. I think if you listen to New Found Glory over the years, you’ll definitely get a feeling of nostalgia in this new album, but at the same time we’ve created this whole new style for our band and I’m excited to see where that goes. In the genre, people think there’s only so much you can do, and we like being like, ‘nope, you can do anything!’ and recreating every time.”

In addition to pushing boundaries with music, Chad also talked about the challenges of maintaining relationships with his band-mates Jordan Pundik, Cyrus Bolooki, & Ian Grushka. “We are on another level. I wouldn’t say that we’re ‘best friends’, I would say that we’re brothers. You don’t always like hanging out with your brothers all the time, but you love them unconditionally. With bands there’s a misconception that your band mates have to be your best friends, and when bands start having inner turmoil and struggling they are like ‘oh this guy is not my friend’ and they break up. Really, it’s difficult. Not only are you playing in a band, but whether you like it or not it’s also a business. A lot of bands think that their differences are a challenge, where as for us we embrace it. Like, I might care too much about things, where Ian might not, and I think that’s what makes us New Found Glory.”

Finally, we asked Chad if he could collaborate with any pop star who would it be and why, and his answer shocked us! “Shania Twain, for sure. I think we could write a really good Shania Twain song, with our kind of choruses and stuff, I would love to do a song with Shania.” Well Chad, we would love to see that happen and we hope you guys get your Shania Twain collab!

HollywoodLifers, have you listened to NFG’s 9th album yet? Let us know what you think!