Miley Cyrus Disses Ed Sheeran & John Mayer: They’re ‘Granola’ & I Don’t Listen To Them

Miley Cyrus has cool new sound, just don’t confuse it with singer-songwriters like Ed Sheeran or John Mayer! Do you think the singer took it too far when she called the guys ‘granola’ in a shocking new interview you just have to see!

Miley Cyrus cannot wait to debut her new songs and while they might be a little more sentimental, don’t categorize them with other sing-songwriters. The 24 year-old opened up about her revolutionized sound in an interview with Billboard magazine. When Miley was asked if her new album would be “pretty singer-songwriter-y,” she clarified, “Yeah. But not granola. I don’t listen to Ed Sheeran and John Mayer and stuff.”

Whoa! Miley did not hold back what she thought about pop music. She said she has pretty much stopped listening to the radio, but we could still get to hear some sweet tracks about her adorable relationship with Liam Hemsworth, 27. She explained that found some influence from her childhood idol folk singer Melanie Safka, but she still loves artists like Kendrick Lamar. “I also love that new Kendrick [Lamar] song [“Humble”]: “Show me somethin’ natural like ass with some stretch marks,” she said.

Miley explained that she felt distant from the hip hop genre and it made her uncomfortable. “I can’t listen to that anymore. That’s what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little. It was too much “Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my cock” — I am so not that.” She said that it ended up really impacting who she worked with. “I was torn on whether I was going to work with certain producers that I really like. But I feel if we’re not on the same page ­politically.”

Miley said she has wanted to appeal to country fans a little bit more and that’s part of the reason why she started judging on The Voice. She hung out with Blake Shelton because she knew his fans “did not take me seriously as a country artist.” She admitted that her past music hasn’t exactly been country, but it “hurt” her to feel so removed from the music she still feels super close to. “This is Miley leaning into her roots more than I’ve ever heard,” her father Billy Ray Cyrus told the mag.

