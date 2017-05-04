Joe Scarborough & Mika Brzezinski Engaged: He Popped The Question On Romantic Vacay

REX/Shutterstock

Congratulations are in order for ‘Morning Joe’ co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski — they recently got engaged on a romantic vacation in France!

Just one year after her divorce, Mika Brzezinski is engaged once again! Joe Scarborough, 54, popped the question to his Morning Joe co-host on a recent vacation, the pair confirmed to Vanity Fair on May 4. The trip was reportedly for Mika’s 50th birthday.

The proposal went down on the way to the Bellini bar at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, France. “Halfway up the hill, he said he needed to sit down,” Mika told the mag. “We hadn’t been feeling well, so I thought, ‘Oh, poor guy, he can’t make it up the hill.’ His glasses were fogging up, he was so nervous. I kept thinking he really must not have felt well. When I saw him on one knee, I started laughing nervously, almost hysterically, and then he asked and I said, ‘Absolutely.'”

News of Joe and Mika’s romance broke last June, right around the same time she finalized her divorce from James Hoffer. However, they’ve maintained a professional relationship on-air, and have talked very little about their personal lives together. “We have a crackling on-air chemistry, and a crackling off-air chemistry, too,” he coyly told The Hollywood Reporter, just last month.

Now, they’re no longer being shy about their love. “Everyone talks about how there was always something there,” she explained. “Over the past year and a half, I realized I had to face these feelings and that it was time to stop putting them in a box.” He added, “It’s the one part of my life, unfortunately, that I haven’t gotten right in the past. I thought after the last time that I would never, ever do this again in a million years.”

Mika married fellow TV news reporter James Hoffer in 1993, and together, they had two daughters, Emilie and Carlie. Meanwhile, Joe married Melanie Hilton in 1986 and had two sons with her before their divorce in 1999. He wed his second wife, Susan Waren, in Oct. 2001, and they welcomed a daughter in 2003 and son in 2008. However, the marriage did not last, and they divorced in Jan. 2013.

HollywoodLifers, did you expect Joe and Mika to get engaged? Leave your congratulations for the couple in the comments section below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.