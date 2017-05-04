May The 4th: Why ‘Star Wars’ Day Will Never Be The Same Without Carrie Fisher

REX/Shutterstock

Due to a very clever pun, today, May the 4th, is officially known as Star Wars Day (“May the Force be with you.” Yeah, exactly). And on Star Wars Day, social media is always flooded with the best Star Wars memes as members of the fandom try to one up each other to show who knows the saga best. Being a proud Star Wars nerd myself I generally take a great deal of pleasure in joining in on the fun. But this year, not so much. Why? Because Carrie Fisher is no longer with us.

When I was little I was obsessed with Princess Leia. I dressed up as her for Halloween, and, uh, when it wasn’t Halloween. I had my own Star Wars figurine collection that included little Leias in every single iconic outfit she wore in A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi. Yeah, even that golden bikini number, though the sexiness of the costume totally flew over my head.

But the thing was, I was obsessed with Leia, not Carrie. Cause as a kid, I didn’t really make the distinction between the character and the actor.

But many years later when I became interested in pop culture, entertainment, and celebrity news, I saw Carrie for who she was as a person and what she meant to fans aside from just being an actress who played a character they loved.

She was their princess because of how much she embraced the role and how much of herself she put into the part. She was funny and tough and amazing. She wasn’t just a character. She was Carrie.

Now that the first Star Wars Day following Carrie’s untimely death — due to a heart attack on Dec. 27, 2016 — is upon us, part of me hopes the day will remain light and fun. But another part thinks that would be wrong. That we must acknowledge Carrie’s death and what it means to the entire fandom today, and what it will mean to us every year going forward.

The day may never be as silly as it was before. It may have a dark mark on it due to her death that just can’t ever be fully removed. But knowing Carrie, she wouldn’t want us to grieve on a day when we could use her memory to celebrate.

The best thing we can say to honor Carrie today is say, “I love you.” And, if she’s taking a page out of Han Solo’s playbook she’ll be out there somewhere saying, “I know.”

