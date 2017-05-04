Louis Tomlinson Loves Niall Horan’s New Music — Proud He’s Found His Own Voice

Courtesy of Instagram

Nothing but support! Niall Horan is releasing more solo music, and his former One Direction bandmate, Louis Tomlinson, is totally happy for him. Read on to find out the EXCLUSIVE details!

Niall Horan, 23, continued moving forward with his solo career by releasing a new song this week, and even though it gives fans less hope for a One Direction reunion, former bandmate Louis Tomlinson, 25, wants nothing but the best for him.

“Louis Tomlinson loves Niall’s new music and totally supports him,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Louis is proud that, like himself, Niall is finding his own voice after One D.” How nice! And even though the guys of One Direction have parted ways, Louis and Niall are still great pals and do what they can to lift each other up.

The source tells us, “Louis and Niall have stayed close since the breakup of One Direction and Louis could not be more proud of the new work Niall is creating…especially his latest song ‘Slow Hands,’ which Louis thinks sounds amazing.” Niall is clearly at a great place in his life right now as he takes the next step of his music career!

In a report from E! News on May 4, the singer dished on his latest hit and how he found the inspiration to bring it to life. “I’ve been listening to a lot of early ’80s stuff lately and been inspired by that heavy bass and the funky guitar sound. It’s another flavor to my album that I’m excited to share.” And we are liking that flav!

HollywoodLifers, are you also proud that Niall is releasing new tunes? Tell us what you think in our comment section!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.