Liam Hemsworth Sexuality Shocker: He Tells Miley Cyrus — ‘Don’t Call Me’ Straight

Whoa! Don’t call Liam Hemsworth a straight dude because he’s not down with it. We’ve got the shocking details straight from Miley Cyrus on why he doesn’t like the label.

Miley Cyrus sure did get around to spilling the tea in her new Rolling Stone interview, including how her fiance Liam Hemsworth is so comfortable with his sexuality that he doesn’t need to be called straight. The 24-year-old tells the magazine, “Who I’m with has nothing to do with sex — I’m super open, pansexual, that’s just me.” However when it comes to Liam, she she’s glad he’s down with not being a typical straight “dude.”

“That really grosses me out. I always get in trouble for ­generalizing straight men, ’cause straight men can be my worst nightmare sometimes. And I’m with a straight dude. But he’s always like, “Well, don’t call me that!” the “Malibu” singer reveals. Wow, so many people are into not being labelled these days, but who’d have thought that even a hunky movie star would be on board with that!

“I ask him sometimes, ‘Do you like being a boy?’ And he’s like, ‘I don’t really think about it.’ And that’s crazy to me, because I think about being a girl all the time. I’m always like, ‘It’s weird that I’m a girl, because I just don’t feel like a girl, and I don’t feel like a boy. I just feel like nothing.’ So when someone’s too ­masculine, that really grosses me out,” she shares. Well, she’s got one heck of a hunky guy in the 27-year-old hottie, yet he has such a soft side. After all, he did dress up in matching onesies with her for Christmas 2016, that’s definitely something a guy that’s too macho would never do.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Miley’s revelation that Liam doesn’t like being called straight? Why do you think she would share something like that?

