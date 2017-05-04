Miley Cyrus Opens Up About Liam Hemsworth: ‘We Had To Refall For Each Other’

Courtesy of Instagram

OMG!!! Miley Cyrus has FINALLY opened up about how she got back together with sweetie Liam Hemsworth after their sad breakup. We’ve got the details on how she said they had to ‘refall for each other’ to get to where they are now.

When Miley Cyrus got back together with Liam Hemsworth after their 2013 split, she never told fans about how they managed to find their way back to each other after a two year break. Until now! It may have taken her several years to feel confident in discussing how she was able to reunite with her handsome Aussie fiancee, but the reason was worth the wait.

The 24-year-old tells Rolling Stone in their upcoming issue that, “I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard. Suddenly you’re like, ‘I don’t recognize you anymore.’ We had to refall for each other.” Oh my goodness we are DYING over how sweet that is!

Miley was going through so much at the time that it was easy to see how they drifted apart. She cut of all of her hair, was about to release her VERY adult album Bangerz and just wasn’t the same person that Liam fell in love with on the set of 2010’s The Last Song. She changed into a completely different person while Liam remained a movie heart-throb who wasn’t down with her wild child ways.

After she successfully travelled the world with her racy Bangerz tour, complete with riding a hot dog and sliding down a tongue, she ended up in Australia over the holidays in 2015, leading to rumors she was looking to get back with Liam. They were spotted going to festivals and getting cozy then sure enough, she was spotted wearing her old engagement ring from Liam in Jan. 2016. Miley kept her renewed relationship with The Hunger Games hunk super low profile this time around and they’ve never been happier.

The first single off of Miley’s 2017 album drops May 11 and “Malibu” is described as a “breezy pop-rock love song” that is totally unlike her other work. It’s also all about Liam. “I never would’ve believed you if three years ago you told me I’d be here writing this song,” she told the magazine. Considering she was long broken up with him by that point, we can see why she thought that would never happen.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited for Miley’s new song to drop? Are you happy she’s finally gushing about Liam?

