Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Anal Vibrator & Nipple Clamps: Getting Wild With Younes?

Kourtney Kardashian is letting loose! The eldest K-sister has been getting crazier and crazier lately, but she took it to a sexy new level on May 4 by showing off her new anal vibrator and nipple clamps. Whoa! Could she be taunting her sexy young lover Younes Bendjima?!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, has become a little deviant lately! First she got wild on her girls getaway, filming her friend rolling around naked and whipping another pal’s booty. Then she was spotted on a cozy birthday date with younger man Younes Bendjima, 23, on April 21. And now she’s showing off the shocking presents a friend gave her — sex toys galore! Click through the gallery above to see all of the naughty gifts!

Kourt showed the steamy gifts off on Snapchat on May 4. A sexy song played in the background while she slowly revealed the black anal vibrator, massaging wand, and nipple clamps! Is it getting hot in here? The eldest Kardashian sister thanked her kooky friend Joyce Bonelli for the too-hot-to-handle presents, and we can’t say we’re surprised that they came from her.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on May 4, 2017 at 5:49pm PDT

The timing is especially interesting because the very same day HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY found out that Scott Disick is super jealous of Kourt’s relationship with Younes, who is a young male model that she used to “hang out” with in Dec. after her split from Scott. We can’t help but wonder if she’s looking to have a little wild fun with the sexy hunk while making her ex jelly!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kourt’s presents from Joyce? Is that an amazing gift or totally weird? Let us know!

