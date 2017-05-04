Backgrid

Scott who? Kourtney Kardashian was spotted chilling with rumored fling Younes Bendjima, a sexy 23-year-old model, and it looks like things were getting flirty. The pair are reportedly ‘casually dating,’ at the moment, but it their maybe-relationship about to get serious?

If that face (and hot body) looks familiar, it’s because Kourtney Kardashian, 38, has been linked to hot model Younes Bendjima, 23, in the past. Well, it looks like their fling is back on! Kourtney and Younes have reportedly been casually dating for months, and it looks like they’re finally ready to flaunt their steamy relationship days after her drama with ex Scott Disick, 33, aired on KUWTK.

Kourtney and Younes were spotted taking a simple stroll together in Los Angeles on May 2, wearing clone couple outfits — white tops and light washed, ripped jeans. They make it work! The pair grabbed lunch together in West Hollywood, then headed to Beverly Hills to do a little shopping. While they’ve reportedly been seeing each other in secret for quite some time, according to TMZ, Kourtney and the young model are rarely photographed together. The fact that they’re now comfortable enough to hang out in public could be a sign that things are getting serious!

This is the second time in a matter of weeks that Kourtney and Younes hung out together. The athlete-turned-model helped Kourt celebrate her 38th birthday with a romantic dinner at the Chateau Marmont on April 20. The pair couldn’t stop smiling while the dined, an eyewitness said, and totally looked like they were flirting! Younes even dressed up in a suit for the intimate dinner. Things were going well that night, as they were also spotted grabbing a bite to eat at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

The pair first sparked romance rumors back in October 2016, and it appears that they’ve actually kept things on the DL since then. Nice job! Kourtney was partying with Younes in Paris (where he lives part-time) on the night that sister Kim Kardashian, 36, was robbed at gunpoint at their hotel. Younes previously dated Victoria’s Secret model Jourdan Dunn, 26, and allegedly hooked up with Kourtney just a week after their breakup!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kourtney and Younes make a cute couple?

