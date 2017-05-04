Kit Harington & Rose Leslie Hold Hands & Snuggle During PDA-Filled Day In Greece

REX/Shutterstock

So cute! Everyone’s favorite ‘Game of Thrones’ couple — Kit Harington and Rose Leslie — showed off some hardcore romance in Greece, and now we’re puking rainbows and butterflies. Check out the adorable pics here!

Who doesn’t love to see Jon Snow showing off his sweet side with Ygritte?! Kit Harington, 30, and Rose Leslie, 30, were spotted holding hands on May 3 as they spent time together in Greece’s Hydra Island. The two stars looked super cheerful as they strolled along to catch some sun. The photos can be seen on Daily Mail.

The couple was definitely in the vacation spirit as Kit donned a cap with a pair of shorts, while Rose looked pretty spiffy in her sun hat and long black dress. After holding hands, the two took a moment to sit down as the actress rested on her boyfriend’s shoulder. Aww!!

Kit realized his love for Rose when they were filming the second season of GoT in Iceland. He explained to Vogue Italia in May 2016 why this was a memorable time for him. “Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical and because it was there that I fell in love,” he said. It was like a fairytale that came to life!

“If you’re already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest on the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love,” Kit said. He and Rose have been together since 2012, and clearly, things appear to be going just splendidly!

HollywoodLifers, don’t you just love these two together?! Sound off in the comments below!

