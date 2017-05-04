Kim Zolciak Offers Up Daughter Brielle For Sexual Favors So She Can Meet John Legend

SplashNews

Did we just read that correctly? Via Twitter, Kim Zolciak actually offered John Legend sexual favors on a silver platter from her 20-year old daughter, Brielle, so that she could attend one of his concerts in Atlanta. Read on for all the jaw-dropping details!

All parents can be embarrassing at times, but what Kim Zolciak, 38, tweeted about her 20-year old daughter is out of this world. Sure it was technically a joke, but offering John Legend a “bl*wjob” from Brielle doesn’t exactly make it into the Guinness World Book Of Records for best parenting.

Still, the Real Housewives Of Atlanta star did what any mother would do for their child — give them what they want, by any means necessary. “@ChrissyTeigen Soooo your hubby is coming to ATL May 19,” she tweeted to the singer’s wife. “Kash is beyond OBSESSED. Who does Brielle have to blow in order to meet him? LOL.”

Of course Chrissy being the sarcastic smart mouth that she is had the perfect reply. “Please don’t blow anyone. It’s not that good of a show. JK it’s good but I’ll get you tickets without the oral.” A mix of shocked and horrified Twitter users just couldn’t believe the mother-of-six would actually pimp out her daughter for a concert, but at least the supermodel’s response added some humor to the bizarre situation. No word from John yet.

We can be too harsh on Kim’s family dynamic though, especially after what happened to her 4-year old son, Kash. The poor thing was attacked by a dog, resulting in “traumatic injuries” that landed him in emergency surgery. Thankfully, he was doing better after spending a couple of days at the hospital. Kim didn’t elaborate on whether it was a stray or domesticated dog. The only thing that matters is that Kash is healthy and has tickets to see his favorite musician, Mr. Legend.

HollywoodLifers, how did you react to Kim’s tweet about daughter Brielle? It is inappropriate?

