REX/Shutterstock

In honor of #TBT, we’re reminiscing on how much Kim Kardashian’s style has transformed over the years. She went from this LA party girl to a fashion icon & mogul & you have to see these pics of her style from then to now!

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian, 36, has done a complete 180 since her Paris Hilton assistant days, but when we took a stroll down memory lane on this #TBT, we forgot just how much Kim’s style really has changed. From her little corset vests and flared jeans to her shiny ruched midi dresses, we can’t tell which year was our fave of Kim’s. What do you guys think? VOTE.

Looking back at these Kim outfits has us seriously freaking out. We can’t even believe she wore some of the outfits she did. From her BROWN leggings with a striped tunic that she belted, to her cheetah mini with espadrille wedges, to her full yellow ensemble — we don’t even recognize this person! It is so crazy to think that Kim was just this LA party girl who happened to be Paris Hilton’s assistant. Since the early 2000s, Kim has come such a long way and it’s all thanks to her hubby, Kanye West.

Kim has said it before that Kanye influences how she dresses and he tells her what to wear and what not to wear. Plus, if you watch Keeping Up With The Kardashians, you remember the episode where Kanye comes over to Kim’s house and throws out every single thing in her closet against her own will. Oh well, it was definitely a blessing in disguise because now Kim’s style is unprecedented and people all over the world try to dress exactly like her. Plus the top fashion designers in the world dress her, while brands try to copy and replicate her outfits — it’s insane.

You guys have to go through these old pics of Kim because you will freak out too! What do you guys think of her transformation? Which year was your favorite Kim style? VOTE.

