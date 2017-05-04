Kim Kardashian Slams Body Shamers Again With Sexy Backside Pic From Mexican Vacation

Courtesy of kimkardashianwest.com

Kim Kardashian shut down body shamers with another knockout picture from her Mexican vacation! Has she proved the haters wrong for good? See what she said about all the fun she had on the girls’ trip for Kourtney’s birthday!

Kim Kardashian showed those body shamers just how stunning she is with another drop-dead gorgeous photo from her Mexican vacation. The 36 year-old looked beyond stunning in a sexy silver dress that perfectly hugged her butt and left her back exposed except for two tiny criss-cross straps. Kim was not about to let the haters have the last word and proved just how beautiful she is.

“Celebrating Kourtney’s [Kardashian] 38th birthday with a girls’ trip in Mexico was the perfect getaway,” she shared on her KimKardashianWest site. “There were 16 of us and things definitely got a little crazy! It was so fun getting to spend time with our closest friends.” The ladies definitely seemed to have a blast, but Kim reportedly got a little down after fans accused her of photoshopping pics of herself in a bikini.

She struck back against the criticisms with a super sassy tweet on Apr. 25 that said, “As for me, you ask? I’m just sitting here on the beach with my flawless body!” Kim super strong, but reportedly the attacks still hurt. “She’s sensitive and the things people have been saying online about her body have been horrible,” a source previously told HollywoodLife. “Kourtney’s getting so many compliments on her body and Kim feels like she’s getting nothing but hate. She can’t help but feel jealous. She’s trying to make a joke out of it, but it hurts. It’s making it hard for her to totally relax and enjoy herself.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kim has shut down the body shamers? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.