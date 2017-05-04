Kim Kardashian Wants Kanye To Drop Tyga From His Record Label After Kylie Split

REX/Shutterstock

It looks like Tyga’s days on Kanye West’s record label may be numbered, as HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned Kim Kardashian is pressuring her husband to drop Tyga now that he and Kylie Jenner are no longer dating.

Kylie Jenner, 19, and Tyga‘s breakup is causing a major rift in the family. Scott Disick is “Team Tyga” all the way and doesn’t want to stop being friends with him. In fact, he wants to make sure Kanye West, 39, keeps Tyga, 27, on his record label so the rapper can sustain a good income. However, Kim Kardashian is “Team Kylie” and pressuring her husband to drop Tyga fast.

“Kim is pressuring her husband to move on from Tyga. Kim always had questions about Kylie’s relationship with Tyga and wishes Kanye would follow Kylie’s lead and separate ties with the struggling rapper. Kim feels like Kanye has enough stress in his life and managing her sister’s ex is something Kanye doesn’t need in his life,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Obviously, Kanye is the head of his record label so the final decision rests with him, but if we were Tyga, we’d be worried. “His loyalty is going to be with Kylie and the family over Tyga,” another source told us. And we hear that if Kylie were to ask him to drop Tyga from his label, he’d do so in a heartbeat. “If Kylie wanted to be petty, she could probably get Kanye to drop Tyga from his label. I’m not saying she’s going to do that, I don’t think she’s that bitter. But if it came down to it and that’s what the family wanted, I’m sure Kanye wouldn’t even question it,” the source added.

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Should Kanye West drop Tyga from his record label? Tell us how you feel below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.