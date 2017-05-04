Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Gorgeous Butt Again In Tight Sweatpants

Backgrid

Damn, Kimmy K! Kim Kardashian is still putting those body-shaming haters on blast by looking hotter than ever on May 4! She stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a pair of gray sweatpants that hugged her curves in allllll the right places.

Kim Kardashian, 36, knows how to shut down haters like no one else! The reality star was spotted in Los Angeles while filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians on May 4, and her booty was out of this world in her casual-yet-chic getup!

Kim was rocking her signature look of a tight tank top with baggy sweatpants pulled up to her waist, topped off with some sky-high heeled booties. While the gray athletic pants were loose around her legs, they were super tight across her booty, putting her curves on full display!

A week earlier, Kim was being dragged by fans when vacation photos surfaced of her bum looking a little different with some unflattering dimples, but it looked better than ever when she stepped out of her white Rolls Royce on May 4. Keep being yourself Kim, we love you!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kim’s new massive booty pics? Share your thoughts on the impromptu snaps with us!

