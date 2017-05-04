Someone Actually Rocked The Wet Hair Trend In A Normal, Wearable Way

REX/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner rocked the wet hair trend at the Met Gala on May 1, but for once, it wasn’t intimidating or costume-y. It was just SEXY — get the exact how to from her stylist below so you can wear wet hair this summer.

The wet hair trend has been a THING for almost a year now, but it’s never really been showcased in a way that made me think, “YES, I can wear this look.” But Kendall Jenner changed my mind at the Met Ball in NYC on May 1.

Kendall spoke about the look on her website and app: “Jen Atkin gave me the perfect effortlessly chic hairstyle for the Met Gala. We had a bunch of different ideas in mind but we came across a photo of a style we’d done about a year ago and decided to re-create it. I loved how it came out and complemented my La Perla dress.”

Here’s how to get Kendall’s wet hair look with steps from Jen:

“1. Prep damp hair by taking sections and applying OUAI Wave Spray and Bumble and Bumble Gel to achieve the wet look.

2. Diffuse hair with the Dyson Supersonic Dryer using a high heat and low fan setting.

3. Add a bend with the Paul Mitchell Neuro Style 1″ Styling Iron.

4. Apply OUAI Hair Oil throughout to add shine and tame flyaways.

5. Apply the Anastasia Brow Palette in Dark Brown to fill in the hairline (this helps the hair photograph fuller!).

6. Finish with Paul Mitchell Awapuhi Wild Ginger Finishing Spray.“

HollywoodLifers, would you rock Kendall Jenner’s wet hair look?

