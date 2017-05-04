Kanye West Dropping Tyga From His Record Label After Kylie Jenner Breakup Drama?

REX/Shutterstock

If there is anything the Kardashians are about it’s loyalty. So what does that mean for Tyga now that he and Kylie Jenner are over? HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Kanye West, Kylie’s brother-in-law, may be dropping Tyga from his record label!

“If Kylie [Jenner] wanted to be petty, she could probably get Kanye [West] to drop Tyga from his label,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “I’m not saying she’s going to do that, I don’t think she’s that bitter. But if it came down to it and that’s what the family wanted I’m sure Kanye wouldn’t even question it. His loyalty is going to be with Kylie and the family over Tyga.”

Ouch! Although it would no doubt crush the 27-year-old rapper to be dropped by Kanye, 39, we don’t think it would come as a completely shock.

After all, not only did he and the 19-year-old lip kit mogul break up, but she moved on FAST to a new man — Travis Scott, 25 — who Kanye apparently loves.

“Kanye isn’t trying to take sides but if it comes down to it, his loyalty is going to be with Travis over Tyga,” the source said. “He’s got a much stronger connection with Travis. Kanye respects him as a producer not just an artist. And they connect on the whole fashion vibe too. They’re on the same page.”

We would really hate to see Tyga lose his deal with Kanye because things didn’t work out between him and Kylie. But if that is what happens, maybe it is for the best so that everyone can make a clean break and move on.

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Tyga will actually be dropped from Kanye’s record label? Do you think that would be fair? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.