Remy Ma & Papoose Cheating Scandal: Why She Suspects Nicki Minaj Is Behind It

Remy Ma is giving Papoose a pass when it comes to recent rumors that he was cheating and fathered a child with a mystery woman while she was behind bars. Not only does she think it’s a hoax — she believes Nicki Minaj was behind it! Here’s why!

Everyone knows that Remy Ma, 36, and Nicki Minaj, 34, have serious beef. They’ve traded diss tracks and plenty of bad blood. But would Nicki stoop so low as to try and tear down Remy Ma’s marriage with Papoose? A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Remy thinks so. Although she doesn’t know the identity of the woman claiming to be her husband’s secret baby mama, Remy suspects Nicki may be pulling the strings!

“Remy Ma has no idea who this woman is, but she thinks Nicki Minaj could be behind the whole thing. She wouldn’t put it past Nicki to mastermind something like this, just to try and break Remy and Papoose up.” Damn, that would be so cold.

Of course, Remy has no proof that Nicki is behind this, but our source says she believes her rival has the motive. “She knows Nicki hates that Remy has such a strong marriage. She’s got no proof that Nicki set this up, it’s just a hunch right now but that’s where her head is at. She’s ready to put the blame on anyone but Papoose. She’s not going to let her haters get the best of her and ruin the best thing in her life.” Now, that’s what you call true love!

Although Nicki may not actually be the mastermind behind Remy’s latest love troubles, we know she’s enjoying the show. A source close to Nicki revealed her happiness at hearing that Papoose may have cheated on Remy. “Nicki’s laughing so hard because the sh** is funny and to be honest she hopes it’s true.” Ouch! We definitely aren’t on the same page as Nicki for this one. We think Remy and Papoose are perfect together and we want them to stay that way!

