Ladies: You Will Be Hurt Badly By Obamacare Repeal — Call Your Senators

Donald Trump and Paul Ryan are clapping and cheering for themselves right now in the White House Rose Garden. They are thrilled that they have just taken health coverage away from millions of Americans and jacked up their insurance rates… that could include you! Fight back!

Have you ever had a C-section? Do you have asthma? Acne? Endometriosis? Do you struggle with anxiety? Depression? Have you ever been raped or been the victim of domestic violence? If you have ever had any of these conditions or been a victim of one of these crimes, you now may not be able to get health insurance, because you have a pre-existing condition.

And even if you can get it, your insurance rate could zoom up so high that you won’t be able to afford it. That’s because the Republican members of the House of Representatives just voted to repeal Obamacare and replace it with Trumpcare, which will allow insurance companies to stop guaranteeing medical coverage for people who have pre-existing conditions. And guess what — you, as a woman, will be especially hurt, because you could lose your coverage for contraception, maternity care and of course, abortion.

How did this just happen?

Because the Republican-dominated House of Representatives urged on by Donald Trump just voted to repeal and replace Obamacare with a new health care law that allows states to opt out of insisting that insurance companies cover pre-existing conditions.

States- and you can bet that this will include most of the red states- can apply for a waiver from the requirement to cover pre-existing conditions.

Once they have the waiver, insurers can set a premium for you that’s based on your current health, health history and any ‘risk factors’ that you have. Or, you can just be flatout, denied health insurance.

That’s exactly what happened all the time to Americans before Obamacare was passed 7 years ago, in 2010. Obamacare gave relief to millions and millions of Americans by insisting that health insurance should cover everyone at the same premium rates, despite their health condition, age or sex.

Now, as a woman, you are particularly, shall we say, screwed.

That’s because pregnancy is considered a pre-existing condition. Also, your insurance will no longer have to cover the cost of your pre-natal care or your childbirth. Or, if your insurance does cover your pregnancy, it could end up hiking your premium up $17,060 a year — a 425 percent increase, according to liberal think tank Center for American Progress.

As well as that, the new Republican health care bill will defund Planned Parenthood for at least a year. Up to a million women — mostly low income, which could include you, who have no where else to go — will lose their health care — no more pre-natal care or contraceptives counseling and prescriptions. No more breast, or cervical cancer screenings or testing for STDs. And, these women — many college students — will have no where else to go.

As Cecile Richards, the President of Planned Parenthood puts it: “This is the worst bill for women’s health in a generation. It makes it harder to prevent unintended pregnancy, harder to have a healthy pregnancy and harder to raise a family.” That’s an understatement. Today, 33% of American moms have had to get a C-section — now a pre-existing condition. Twenty per cent of American women will be victims of sexual assault in their lifetimes — pre-existing condition. And 25% of American women will sadly experience violent domestic abuse — pre-existing condition.

Now, if you get raped, your insurance may not cover treatment for your injuries, or for HIV preventative drugs or other STD drugs. You’re on your own. And, if you get breast cancer, like 1 in 8 American women, or cervical cancer or ovarian cancer — forget it. Your insurance rates could skyrocket to between 97.2k and 142k!

Crazy!

And don’t think that because you are covered by your employer’s health insurance, you’re A-ok. You’re not. Your employer will now not have to provide a plan for you that covers maternity care, contraception, mental health coverage, prescriptions, and more. And if you do get sick or have an accident, your coverage through work could have an annual or lifetime cap so you could go bankrupt from your bills.

Obamacare prevented all these things I’m talking about, from happening to you. Your only hope is that the Republican-dominated Senate will save you and all of us and not pass this bill.

So get busy, calling your local Senator’s office and demand that they vote not to Trumpcare and yes to staying with Obamacare.

Or you can join Daily Action, which will help you reach your Senators and Congress people.

Ladies, it’s time to fight for your healthcare!

