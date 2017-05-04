Ice Hockey World Championships: How To Watch The Epic Event & More Need-To-Know Info

AP Images

The Stanley Cup playoffs are in full effect, but that’s not the only hockey action going down! The Ice Hockey World Championships will light up the ice so find out when the tournament stars, how to watch and more!

When and where are the 2017 Ice Hockey World Championships?

The International Ice Hockey Federation’s World Championships will take place from May 5 to May 21. While the US and Canada are in the grips of Stanley Cup hysteria, Europe will get in on the hockey madness as the tournament will take place in Paris, France and Cologne, Germany.

How can I watch the Ice Hockey World Championships?

For American fans, the games will be televised live across NBC Sports Network and NHL Network, according to USA Hockey. The games will also be live streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. Check local listings. HollywoodLife.com will also have plenty of coverage, so come back to find out how to watch every hard-hitting slap shot.

Here’s the United States’ schedule:

United States Vs. Germany – May 5, 2017 @ 2:15 PM ET on NHL Network/NBCS

United States Vs. Denmark – May 7, 2017 @ 10:15 AM ET on NHL Network/NBCS

United States Vs. Sweden – May 8, 2017 @ 2:15 PM ET on NHL Network/NBCS

United States Vs. Italy – May 10, 2017 @ 10:15 AM ET on NBCSN

United States Vs. Latvia – May 13 @ 6:15 AM ET on NHL Network/NBCSN

United States Vs. Slovakia – May 14 @ 10:15 AM ET on NHL Network/NBCSN

United States Vs. Russia – May 16 @ 10:15 AM ET on NBCSN

Who are playing in the IIHF World Championship?

There are 16 countries involved in this year’s tournament: Belarus, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Norway, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland and United States.

So, what’s the format of this tournament?

Much like the Champions League, the tournament is divided into a Group Stage and a Knockout Round (aka a playoff.) Two groups of 8 teams play each other in a round-robin format, with the top four teams from both groups advancing to the playoff rounds.

Who’s the favorite to win?

Canada – plain and simple. The Canadians are looking for their third-consecutive World Championship (and their 27th over all title.) The United States will attempt to make history, as no country has swept all IIHF world championships.

The Americans have won the Women’s World Championship, the World Junior Championship, and both the men’s and women’s Under-18 Championships, according to USA Hockey. Going for 5-for-5 would be amazing! Can the Americans do it? Their first game is against Germany at 2:15 PM ET. Hockey fans better tune in to see who wins.

Who do you want to win the 2017 Ice Hockey World Championship, HollywoodLifers?

