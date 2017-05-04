Drake Having Baby With Ex Porn Star?: If It’s His, He’d ‘Support It Financially’

Courtesy of Instagram, FameFlyNet

Drake is DONE with Sophie Brussaux’s claims that she’s expecting his child! The rapper doesn’t think it’s true, but Drizzy would still ‘do the right thing’ by the baby if it turned out to be his. See what his rep told HollywoodLife here!

Drake has not been thrilled about Sophie Brussaux’s pregnancy claims. The 30 year-old rapper has reportedly been so over the rumors. If the baby turns out to be his, Drake would step up to the plate. “If it is in fact Drake’s child, which he completely doesn’t believe, he would do the right thing by the child and support it financially,” Drake’s rep told HollywoodLife.com.

Sophie AKA Rosee Divine [her former pornography persona] has been claiming she’s 3 1/2 months pregnant with a baby girl and Drake’s the father. She was spotted out with Drake in Amsterdam in January. Drake was still reportedly dating Jennifer Lopez, 47, at the time so their dinner date made waves even then! Sophie described herself as a “former vixen” on her Instagram and seemed to have gotten her start on Pornhub before she retired. Sophie has taken up a career as an artist it seems and has been posting explicit paintings of naked bodies on her Twitter account.

“It’s another woman in a long line of woman claiming that Drake allegedly got them pregnant,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. “This woman has a shady past and a questionable background. We understand she may have been banned from the US.” Drake was also accused of fathering a child with Layla Lace. The claims from the Instagram model did not hold up as well because Layla did not seem to have strong story to back it all up.

