Trumpcare: If You’re Raped, Your Medical Care Won’t Be Covered Under New Health Plan

Donald Trump’s proposed healthcare plan allows states to waive the ban on denying coverage for preexisting conditions, including rape. Simply put, this means victims may be denied medical coverage for their care in the aftermath of sexual assault.

Ever since taking office, Donald Trump, 70, has been vocal about wanting to repeal Obamacare, and if he’s successful, women who’ve had to endure horrifying sexual assault could lose coverage. Under Obamacare, there is a ban on denying coverage for preexisting conditions, including rape, but the MacArthur-Meadows Amendment in Trump’s new American Health Care Act will allow states to waive that ban.

In simple terms, this means that if you’re raped, your medical care will likely not be covered if the GOP’s plan is passed. So, if a women wants a gynecological exam after being sexually assaulted…she may be denied coverage.

The new health care act is a major step back for women, as postpartum depression, C-sections and domestic violence are also all considered preexisting conditions — women could be denied medical coverage if they’ve experienced any of the above.

However, the amendment flat-out reads, “Nothing in this Act shall be construed as permitting health insurance issuers to discriminate in rates for health insurance by gender.” Hmm…considering the vast majority of rape and sexual assault victims are women, this doesn’t exactly make sense, huh?

The House will be voting on whether to pass Trumpcare on May 4, and ahead of the vote, the GOP revealed it was “confident” that the replacement bill would be passed. 24 million fewer people will be uninsured by 2026 under Trumpcare compared to Obamacare.

