Donald Trump Invites Mika & Joe To Marry At The White House & Offers To Officiate

REX/Shutterstock

It looks like Donald Trump predicted Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough’s engagement months ago! When the news anchors met with the president in January, he even told them he would love to officiate their wedding. So, will they take him up on it?

Joe Scarborough, 54, and Mika Brzezinski, 50, were friends with Donald Trump for years, but they’ve been clear that they do not agree with his politics. Still, the couple met up with Trump, Ivanka Trump and Jaraed Kushner for a lunch in January, and even though they weren’t even engaged yet at the time, the subject of their possible future wedding came up.

During the lunch, Trump suggested his former friends get married at Mar-a-Lago or the White House, they revealed to Vanity Fair. “That’s when Jared interrupted and said, ‘Hey, you know what? I’ve got my license. I could marry you,'” Joe recalled. At that point, Trump jumped back in, adding, “Why would you marry them? They could have the President of the United States marry them!”

Don’t expect this White House wedding to become a reality, though. “The White House that I grew up in was an amazing place,” Mika explained to VF. “If it weren’t Trump, it might be something to think about. The mental picture is just fascinating, but the reality is just…. no. No, no, no, no, no.”

Nearly a year after Mika finalized her divorce in June 2016, the Morning Joe co-hosts confirmed that they got engaged during a recent trip to France for her 50th birthday. Until now, they’ve kept their romance on the down low, but they’re clearly no longer hiding their love!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Trump should officiate Joe and Mika’s wedding?!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.