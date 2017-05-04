Is Prince Philip Dead? Twitter Freaks Over Buckingham Palace’s ‘Emergency Meeting’

REX/Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly called an emergency meeting at Buckingham Palace on May 4. The reason for the ‘highly unusual’ meeting has yet to be revealed but many believe the queen’s husband Prince Philip has died and Twitter is freaking out over the terrifying possibility.

Queen Elizabeth II, 91, reportedly called her staff from Royal residences across Great Britain to Buckingham Palace on May 4 for an emergency meeting for a currently unknown reason, according to The Daily Mail.

The meeting is considered to be “highly unusual” by those in the queen’s circle, and because of this, fears have arisen that her 95-year-old husband, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, is dead. After all, the prince has suffered from health problems recently, however he was just seen looking fine while opening the Warner Stand at Lord’s Cricket Ground on May 3. So there is some serious confusion here, even among insiders.

“Everyone is on tenterhooks,” a staff member of the queen told the Daily Mail. “Although meetings involving the entire royal household are occasionally called, the way this has been done at the eleventh hour is highly unusual and suggests that there is something major to be disseminated. But at the moment, only those closest to her genuinely know what on earth this is all about.”

That “something major” is what has Twitter totally freaking out as it awaits the news of what is going on with the Royal Family. While some Twitter users were already writing “R.I.P. Prince Philip,” others were suggesting different reasons why the queen could have called the meeting, even wondering if she could be abdicating her throne to her son Prince Charles, 68.

#Breaking

R.I.P Prince Phillip Duke of Edinburgh

1921-2017

Age 95 pic.twitter.com/mO3AOJdoSD — Jon Baker 🇺🇸 (@spunkysprout240) May 4, 2017

Twitter Breaking news from Buckingham Palace: A meeting happened but didn't, Prince Phillip died but hasn't. Annoucement at 8 local…or not — Nathan Platt (@nathanplatt) May 4, 2017

Confirmed: Emergency 3 AM meeting of Queen Elizabeth's Staff at Buckingham Palace. UnConfirmed: Prince Phillip has passed away at age 96. — Mike Emery (@Emery_Mike) May 4, 2017

My thoughts and prayers to HM Queen Elizabeth II on the passing of her husband, HRH Prince Phillip. Godspeed 🇬🇧 — Amanda Young Rigby (@AYRVista) May 4, 2017

Is Prince Phillip really dead? Will the Queen abdicate her throne? I'm here like… pic.twitter.com/DUAvVhlkiu — Volpe Shimoda (@VolpeShimoda) May 4, 2017

As of right now reports say there will be an announcement from Buckingham Palace regarding the meeting on May 4 at 8 a.m. in Great Britain (3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT). Until then our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family as we await what we hope is not bad news.

