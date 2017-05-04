Delta Throws Family & Kids Off Plane After Over Overbooking: Threatens Them With Jail

Delta has officially joined the list of airlines facing MAJOR backlash for treating their customers poorly. In a shocking clip, Delta staff forces a family-of-4 off a plane for refusing to give up their 2-year-old’s seat on a flight THEY overbooked. You won’t believe what the staff threatens these poor parents with!

In more flights-gone-wrong news, a Cali family says they were kicked off an overbooked Delta airlines redeye flight because they refused to give up the paid seat their young son was sitting in. Even crazier, the couple, Brian and Brittany Schear, were told they’d be sent to jail if they didn’t hand over the 2-year-old’s seat! WHAT? Not only that, Brian and Brittany were also told their children would be taken from them and put in the foster care system. We couldn’t make this stuff up if we tried!

“You have to give up the seat or you’re going to jail, your wife is going to jail, and they’ll take your kids from you,” Brian claims a member of the airline staff told him. In the video, which the father-of-three uploaded to YouTube on May 3, Brian can be heard telling Delta staff, “I bought the seat and you need to just leave us alone… I’m not trying to cause a problem, but I believe in standing up for what’s right.”

Speaking to KABC News, Brian said that he, his wife, and two of their three children (ages one and two) were traveling on a redeye flight from Hawaii to Los Angeles. The seat in question was purchased for their oldest kid, 18-year-old Mason Schear, who ended up flying home a day earlier than the rest of the fam. Since Mason was no longer joining the rest of the crew, Brian put his 2-year-old son in Mason’s seat. However, when the airline learned Mason wasn’t actually present on the flight, the Schear family was ordered to surrender their paid seat or be carted off to jail. Dramatic much?

The wild video appears to capture this threat, as it opens with a woman off-camera telling Brian that after he and his wife are jailed, their kids would be placed in foster care. “Which option do you want to take?” a woman is heard telling him in the video. “Do you want to get off on your own, or…?”

One airline employee can even be heard telling Brian that under FAA regulations, 2-year-old children are not supposed to have their own seats at all and are supposed to sit in parents’ laps for the duration of the flight. “With him being two, he cannot sit in the car seat,” she explained. “He has to sit in your arms the whole time.” This however, appears to be false.

“Your arms aren’t capable of holding your child securely, especially during unexpected turbulence,” the FAA’s website says. Delta’s website also advocates for kids having their own seats. “For kids under the age of two, we recommend you purchase a seat on the aircraft and use an approved child safety seat,” it states. After much back-and-forth, Brian eventually agreed to hold his son on his lap for the flight. Apparently it was too late though as the airline forced the entire family off the plane instead. At that point it was around midnight, and the couple — with two toddlers in hand — had nowhere to go. They scrambled for a hotel room and had to pay $2,000 for another flight the next day, on United. Talk about a nightmare!

