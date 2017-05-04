Now THIS is what a girl wants! In a series of never-before-seen home videos, Christina Aguilera reveals exactly what she’s been up to these past few months. Spending time with her kids, celebrating Easter, and working on NEW MUSIC! Check it out!

Like a genie rising from the bottle, Christina Aguilera, 36, just granted her fans their first and only wish — to hear more music, of course. The singer, who has been pretty MIA since the Taking The Stage event back in January, reemerged on the scene in a BIG way after posting a compilation of home videos on Instagram that show her working on new music! On April 4, a makeup free Christina yells “hits” from inside the recording studio. On April 25th, you can see a music video teleprompter rolling on set.

Finishing touches to my heart ❤️ 🎼 pic.twitter.com/aKFCOYhpTj — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) February 8, 2017

Continuing through today, the “Dirty” hitmaker has been leaving little breadcrumbs along the path that will eventually lead to a new album — her first solo project in four years. For the Netflix series The Get Down, Christina released an insanely catchy tune titled, “Telepathy” featuring Nile Rodgers. The song appeared on the series soundtrack, and might even make the cut on her upcoming album. The music video for “Telepathy” bring us back to the “Lady Marmalade” days with its bright colors, avant-garde makeup, and there’s glitter EVERYWHERE.

Away from the spotlight, however, Christina lives a very peaceful, low-key, and zen life with her two children, Max and Summer, and fiancé Matthew Rutler. She’s also kept a very busy schedule, keeping up birthdays, the Easter holiday celebrations, being a devoted partner, and even squeezing in a workout wherever she can. The cutest moments from the singer’s home videos are when she’s in bed cuddling with her family and blowing them kisses! Christina’s life has never looked happier!

