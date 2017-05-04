Celta Vigo Vs. Manchester United Live Stream: Watch Europa League Semi-Final

Here we go! Manchester United will try to book their ticket to the Europa League championship match when they face Celta Vigo in the first leg of the semi-finals. The Red Devils clash with the Celts on May 4 so tune in at 3:05 PM ET to see what happens.

Let’s face it: Manchester United is not going to win the English Premier League and Celta Vigo will not walk away from this season as La Liga champions. Still, both squads have a good chance of finishing out the sporting year with some silverware. Man United will travel to Balaídos in Pontavedra, Spain to meet Celta on their home turf. It’s going to be exciting so sports fans better not miss a single second.

Chalk it up to jet lag, but it seems that whenever Man U heads to Spain, they head back to England with an L. That’s the worst kind of souvenir! United has only won twice out of their previous 22 visits to Spain, according to ESPN FC, and that’s a stat that has brought a smile to the face of Eduardo Berizzo. The coach for Celta Vigo hopes that his side will use the home country advantage to take the first leg of the semi.

“How do we win? By being faithful to who we are. The team has a clear identity, they believe in it — possession, attacking quickly — and the only way to beat United is to be faithful to who we are,” he said before this game. “United change according to the rival they play against and we have to be ready for that, but we will win with identity, conviction and heart and hope that United’s statistic stays as it is — two wins in Spain.”

Celta will rely on Iago Aspas, a former Liverpool forward, and John Guidetti, ex-Manchester City striker, to lead the attack. “Iago has experienced personal maturity and that is the difference, which is more than my influence on him,” Eduardo said. “He has really assumed leadership of the team and playing on the right really liberates him.”

Who do you want to win the Europa League, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Celta will surprise Manchester United, or will the Red Devils finally get a win in Spain?