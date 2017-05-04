House Passes Bill To Replace ObamaCare: Amy Schumer & More Stars Freak

REX/Shutterstock

Americans were appalled on May 4 after the House of Representatives shockingly voted to repeal ObamaCare, which would leave thousands of people without healthcare. Stars like Amy Schumer, Billy Eichner and Katy Perry rushed to Twitter to protest.

The House voted to pass Donald Trump’s American Health Care Bill on May 4, which will repeal and replace Obamacare, and leave thousands of people uninsured in the process. It does some pretty appalling things, too. For example, having a baby will now cost 425% more for new moms, and things like rape, c-sections, and diabetes will be considered pre-existing conditions. Stars around the country were as horrified as we are, and took to Twitter to share their livid thoughts.

Katy Perry and Amy Schumer immediately called their followers into action, tweeting “ ALERT House just voted to repeal the ACA & “defund” @PPFA. Call your Senators to stop the bill!” Meanwhile, Michelle Trachtenberg was infuriated: “Who knew my #vagina was a pre-existing condition! Thanks President Voldemort! Enjoy your celebration! Congrats moms who voted for #trump! .”

“The revisions to the #AHCA consider domestic violence and sexual assault to be pre-existing conditions,” wrote actress Sarah Hyland. “As a victim I’m appalled. #VoteNo.” Finally, Bernie Sanders weighed in, saying “Donald Trump and Republicans just celebrated voting to let thousands of Americans die so that billionaires get tax breaks. Think about that.” Luckily the bill isn’t officially passed until it goes through the Senate, so there’s still time to stop this madness.

Here are all of the best celebrity reactions:

🚨ALERT🚨 House just voted to repeal the ACA & "defund" @PPFA. Call your Senators to stop the bill→https://t.co/qDeHgGFq3o #IStandWithPP — Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) May 4, 2017

Who knew my #vagina was a pre-existing condition! Thanks President Voldemort! Enjoy your celebration!

Congrats moms who voted for #trump! 🎉 — MichelleTrachtenberg (@RealMichelleT) May 4, 2017

The new health care bill is here and we unboxed it for you! #AHCA pic.twitter.com/NVoNeUdGp2 — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) May 4, 2017

The #MAGA C.H.U.D.S. on Twitter right now, cheering the #AHCA being passed. Cattle cheering McDonald's. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 4, 2017

The revisions to the #AHCA consider domestic violence and sexual assault to be pre-existing conditions. As a victim I'm appalled. #VoteNo — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) May 4, 2017

🚨ALERT🚨 House just voted to repeal the ACA & "defund" @PPFA. Call your Senators to stop the bill→ https://t.co/ajUaoStvhP #IStandWithPP — Katy Perry (@katyperry) May 4, 2017

Donald Trump and Republicans just celebrated voting to let thousands of Americans die so that billionaires get tax breaks. Think about that. pic.twitter.com/hbOp7k2TQe — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) May 4, 2017

Trump is making his first trip back to NY tonight. @realDonaldTrump – on behalf of my fellow New Yorkers -YOU ARE NOT WELCOME HERE. #RESIST — billy eichner (@billyeichner) May 4, 2017

This administration is rolling back human rights in America it should come as no shock to anybody that they don't care about it globally. https://t.co/XbSpHGUZBZ — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) May 4, 2017

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about the celebrity’s reactions to the new health care bill? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.