Who is ‘Most Likely to Fall in Love’ on the ‘Famous in Love’ cast? Carter Jenkins, AKA Rainer Devon, says that would actually be Bella Thorne. Watch our exclusive video with Carter here to find out all his picks!



“I think Raige is endgame — for no other reasons, that’s the best ship name I’ve ever heard,” Carter Jenkins told HollywoodLife.com when he stopped by our studio. “They’re a good match — I think they make each other better. A good relationship isn’t about two perfect people, it’s about two people who make each other better. I think they need each other.”

With that, we got into the superlatives. Get the highlights below and watch the full interview above.

Biggest Flirt On Set



Most Likely to be Caught taking a Selfie

Bella: “She’s just so good at it. It’s just second nature!”

Most Likely to be Late

Niki Koss: “There was one day where Niki slept in, it was very early on. They sent a PA over to wake her up. She came in a couple hours late, she thought she was going to get fired! She was so sweet about it.”

Who Takes The Longest To Get Ready?

Pepi Sonuga: “She’s got that hair — they call the girls in so early to do all that. But it’s worth it — look how good she looks!”

Most Likely to be Caught Texting?

Bella: “We all probably were texting on set… Bella stays pretty busy!”

Best Dressed



Most Likely to Prank Someone

The writers:”The biggest prank that I saw was them asking me to be a good dancer . . . or speak Mandarin. I tried hard!”

Life of the Party



Biggest Drama Queen & King

Bella & Carter: “We’re actors and we play actors, so there’s so much drama!”

Most Likely to be Shirtless on Set

“Keith’s the best dressed but never dressed.”



Most likely to ghost someone.

Bella: “We’re all pretty tight, we have a group text. Everybody’s pretty active on there; we stay pretty tight. Maybe Bella, just because she’s busy. She’s always doing something. She wouldn’t ghost on you.”

Most likely to fall in love.



Famous in Love airs on Tuesdays at 9pm ET on Freeform or you can binge the whole series on the Freeform app now.