Bella Hadid Ready To Date After Seeing Selena Gomez & The Weeknd’s PDA At Met Gala

Sometimes, all it takes is seeing your ex publicly flaunting a romance with someone else to move on, right? That’s the case for Bella Hadid after this year’s Met Gala, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned!

It’s been seven months since Bella Hadid, 20, and The Weeknd, 27, called it quits, and although he moved on quickly with Selena Gomez, 24, she has yet to jump back into the dating scene…until now, an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“The Met Ball was a wake up call for Bella, “our source explains. “It made her really face the fact that Abel has moved on. A year ago, they were there together, and now he’s with Selena. Bella truly loved him and she’s not the type of person who just jumps from one love to another — she’s way too sensitive for that. But she does want to try. Since that night, she’s been talking about wanting to date again.”

Although it doesn’t appear that Bella crossed paths with her ex and his new love at the high-profile event, there was no missing their adorable and over-the-top PDA on the red carpet. As we previously reported, Bella was “crushed” by seeing the hot new couple together, especially since she just wants to move on already.

Back in March, another insider told us Bella was getting hit on by guys left and right, but she wasn’t ready for anything new at that point. Now that things have changed, though, it seems she shouldn’t have any trouble finding someone new though!

